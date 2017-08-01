US govt will allow American firms to work with Huawei on 5G standard setting

Published: 16 June 2020 - 10:21 a.m.

The US government has confirmed that it will amend necessary legislation to allow American companies to work with Chinese tech giant 5G on establishing standards for 5G.

Last year, Huawei was added to the US government’s “Banned Entities” list, which prohibits US firms from doing any business at all with the world’s biggest 5G supplier.

However, news agency Reuters has now confirmed that the US government will allow US firms to work with Huawei only within the remit of 5G standard setting.

"The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation," US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, said in a statement to Reuters.

"The department is committed to protecting US national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging US industry to fully engage and advocate for U.S. technologies to become international standards."

Huawei remains the world’s largest supplier of 5G network equipment and has invested billions of dollars into its 5G research and development programmes. Along with its Scandinavian competitors Ericsson and Nokia, the Chinese tech giant remains one of the most important companies in the development on next generation connectivity.


