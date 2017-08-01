Nokia lands DCI contract with Tencent and Baidu

Finnish network equipment provider, Nokia, has won two contracts with China-based webscale giants, Tencent and Baidu, for data centre interconnect (DCI) network solutions.

The pair are among China’s top four webscale operators, with Baidu being the biggest search engine in China, while Tencent is an industry leader in social media and online gaming.

Tencent and Baidu will build on their existing relationships with Nokia to build out their software-defined DCI infrastructure, providing them with the dynamic, massive-scale optical bandwidth needed to support growing cloud operations in China and the US.

“We continue to expand our relationship with China’s webscale giants. Our leading DCI product portfolio and technology innovations in photonics and SDN controllers are key, as well as our strong R&D capabilities, globalised supply chain and highly responsive service teams. These latest contracts with Baidu and Tencent consolidate our presence in the webscale market in China, which we are confident will continue to flourish in the coming years,” said Markus Bochert, president of Nokia Greater China.

Tencent and Baidu boast a range of cloud based operations both in China and abroad to support their global businesses. Connecting their very large data centres around the world requires ultra-high optical bandwidth and software-defined networking (SDN) that are highly responsive to the fast-shifting nature of cloud services.