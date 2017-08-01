Reports: Orange considers expanding into Nigeria and South Africa

Published: 17 June 2020 - 8:27 a.m.

International telco, Orange Group, is considering expanding its already sizable African footprint to include the highly lucrative markets of Nigeria and South Africa.

From its beginnings as France’s national telecom operator, Orange Group has spread its wings and now has a huge presence across Europe, The Middle East and Africa.

“It could make sense to be in economies such as Nigeria and South Africa. If one considers there are things to do, the time frame I am considering is rather a few months than a few years,” Orange Group’s Chief executive officer, Stephane Richard said.

To date, Orange Group is present in 18 distinct markets across the Middle East and Africa, where it has expanded its portfolio of services beyond the traditional telco offering.

In a report by Nigerian news site, Nairametrics, Richard was quoted as saying that his company would be interested in exploring opportunities to collaborate with healthcare providers in Africa’s most populous nation.

“Orange would also be looking at bolstering partnerships with health companies or institutions,” he added.

While Orange Group has not yet set a timeline for the potential expansion of its African operations, sources claimed that Orange Group would make the announcement in the coming months.

