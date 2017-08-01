Deutsche Telekom claims its 5G network is now available to 16m Germans

Deutsche Telekom claims that its 5G network is now available to more than 16 million people in Germany, making it one of the most expansive 5G networks in Europe.

Europe’s second largest telco says that more than 1,000 towns and communities are covered by its next generation mobile network. The company is continuing its 5G rollout at pace and predicts that by the middle of July more than 40 million people in Germany will be able to access 5G on their smartphone handsets.

"This is the largest 5G initiative in Germany. We are bringing 5G to urban and rural areas for half of the German population. And we are now reaching this milestone earlier than planned," emphasizes Telekom Deutschland CEO Dirk Wössner.

"Despite the Corona crisis, we have expanded 5G without detours. Our networks have worked reliably. In addition to the current situation, our technicians have made over 12,000 antennas fit for 5G. By the end of the year, there will even be 40,000 antennas fit for 5G. That is a huge achievement. Deutsche Telekom will also have the best network for 5G. In a first step, around 16 million people in Germany will be able to use 5G from today. By mid-July, half the population of Germany will be able to use it." Customers will not only be offered the best network, but also the right tariffs and attractive smartphones, Wössner said.

In a statement to the press, Wössner said that DT was deploying 5G ahead of schedule, thanks to its decision to refarm some of the spectrum it previously used for 3G services.

“Deutsche Telekom uses 15 megahertz (MHz) in the 2.1 gigahertz band for LTE and 5G. Of this, 5 MHz come from the previous 3G spectrum and will be rededicated. In addition, Deutsche Telekom acquired 10 MHz of the current 3G spectrum from another provider ahead of schedule. It is also using this spectrum for LTE and 5G,” he added.