Ericsson appoints new VP to head up its operations in The Levant

Comms
News
Published: 18 June 2020 - 6:57 a.m.

Ericsson has appointed Kevin Murphy as its new vice president and head of Ericsson Levant Countries, according to a company release. Murphy will also head up Ericsson’s Global Customer Unit for Ooredoo Group.

Murphy will pick up the reigns at his new role, effective from the 1st of September 2020.

"Kevin brings relevant experience to his new role. Throughout his career journey at Ericsson, he has continued to demonstrate unwavering customer focus, strategic skills and results driven approach. Moreover, he has proven his leadership ability, and we are thrilled to welcome him in our market area,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

Murphy brings a host of industry experience to the role, having previously held several senior sales roles including Key Account Management assignments in Egypt, Indonesia, Oman and Malaysia. He has also served as the head of industry verticals sales support and head of the managed services practice for Ericsson in the North East Asia region.

Kevin has more than 25 years of international experience across the Ericsson business portfolio and brings a wealth of experience from multiple markets in Asia and Africa.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and return to a region that is close to my heart. I look forward to join the team and support our customers realizing their visions and accelerating digitisation in the region,” said Murphy commenting on his new role.

Kevin Murphy will be a member of Ericsson's Market Area Middle East and Africa Leadership Team.

