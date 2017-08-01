STC uses Nokia PSE-3 to address growing 5G traffic in the Middle East

Published: 18 June 2020 - 7:55 a.m.

Saudi Telecom has launched the Middle East and Africa’s first 200G long-haul transmission and 300G regional reach field trial, using Nokia’s Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS) technology. Once deployed, end users will experience superior network performance, and STC will be able to better address the surge in video, cloud and 5G traffic.

"We are committed to providing a world-class end user experience that aligns with the Saudi administration’s Vision 2030. This successful field trial will help us optimise our network resources and reduce our operational expenses,” said Khaled Ibrahim Aldharrab, vice president of infrastructure, STC.

During the trial, STC used Nokia’s PSE-3 technology to enhance the efficiency of its Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) long-haul network to reduce complexity and provide better services to its subscribers.

The PSE-3 is capable of helping STC increase bandwidth efficiency on its long-haul network by exploiting 200G channels between Riyadh and Jeddah via diverse routes. Similarly, 300G channels were demonstrated on a regional network between Khobar and Riyadh. This approach allows operators to provide a superior network experience while raising the available bandwidth per user. Nokia services ensured the seamless and timely execution of the trial with STC.

“This is a very significant trial and, once deployed, it will help STC maximise the performance of the optical network and simplify operations. Nokia’s PSE-3 helps service providers like STC handle the massive bandwidth demands of video, cloud and 5G, while at the same time enabling them to bring down the cost per transported bit,” said Carlo Corti, Director of Optics Business Development, Middle East and Africa, Nokia.

Nokia’s PSE-3 is the first coherent digital signal processor to implement PCS, a technology pioneered by Nokia Bell Labs that helps extract the maximum capacity theoretically possible over an optical channel. Nokia’s PSE-3 helps provide unprecedented spectral efficiency, maximizes the performance and capacity of every link in the optical network, and enables 400G for metro distances. It leads to much improved network performance and significantly brings down operational complexity.
