Twitter tests Tweeting with voice

Twitter has announced that it is testing voice recognition functionality to allow users to dictate their tweets, according to a company release.

“Twitter is where people go to talk about what’s happening. Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed people to add their own flair and personality to their conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, Twitter is testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way people use Twitter – through their voices.

“Tweeting with voice is not too different from Tweeting with text. To start, people can open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. They’ll see their profile photo with the record button at the bottom – they can then tap this to record their voice,” the company said in a statement to the press.

The new feature will allow users to capture up to 140 seconds of audio. Once the time limit for a Tweet is reached, a new voice Tweet will start automatically to create a thread. Once done, people can tap the ‘Done’ button to end their recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet.

Voice Tweets will appear on timelines alongside other Tweets. To listen, people can tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of the timeline and people can listen as they scroll. People can also keep listening while doing other things on their phone or on the go.

Creating voice Tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS, however in the coming weeks everyone on iOS should be able to Tweet with their voice. People will be able to see (hear) them and reply. More information is available in the Twitter help center.