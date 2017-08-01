Huawei appoints new president for Cloud and AI Business Group in MENA

Published: 2 June 2020 - 11:56 a.m.

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has announced that it has appointed a new president to head up its Cloud and AI Business Group here in the Middle East.

Li Shi will assume the role of President of the Huawei Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East region, with immediate effect.

Demand for cloud and artificial intelligence based technologies in the region is booming, and Shi will be tasked with helping governments and local industries to tap into the power of digitalisation while creating more intelligent and safer societies.

“Nearly every industry in the region has been re-booting for the digital age. Cloud and AI technologies will accelerate this transformation over the next decade. By offering new cloud services with our partners, enabling deeper AI research and development, and introducing new supercomputing capabilities to the region, our team will reinforce Huawei’s unrivalled end-to-end capabilities in the ICT domain while inspiring innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes,” Li Shi, president for the Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East, said upon the news of his appointment.

Shi will be based in Dubai, UAE, and will oversee the expansion of the group’s regional product and solution portfolio along with partner ecosystems.

He will also be tasked with delivering comprehensive terminal-edge-cloud solutions and services to more of Huawei’s customers and strategic partners, with particular respect to data sovereignty that can support the digital economy and smart society of countries across the Middle East.

Shi brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and has nearly 15 years of international experience with Huawei. He was most recently the CEO of Huawei UAE and had also previously held executive positions for Huawei in other Gulf and Levant countries.

