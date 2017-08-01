NetNumber launches the world’s first cloud-native intergenerational network management platform

Network technology specialist NetNumber has announced the launch of the industry’s first cloud-native platform designed to provide seamless network management between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks on a single platform.

While 5G network availability is growing rapidly, the vast majority of mobile traffic in the Middle East is still processed over 3G and 4G networks. In Africa 2G plays a significant role, with 3G and 4G uptake rising steadily. As a result, operators in the region will be deploying the full range of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services for the foreseeable future.

The story is the same in North America, where, according to the GSMA Intelligence’s Mobile Economy North America 2019 report, nearly 20 percent of subscribers are still using 3G networks. In the UK, an October 2019 report from TechUK indicated the need for 2G services is likely to continue into the 2030s to support elderly subscribers, users in rural locations, and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

“For decades, the telco network has been monolithic and complex—but today, the industry is undergoing a dramatic shift in the transition to 5G and cloud-native infrastructure,” explained Steve Legge, NetNumber Chief Operating Officer.

“However, while vendors continue to innovate new technologies, legacy technologies have a longer life than expected as they continue to meet the needs of operators and their subscribers. We have spent a great deal of time working with our customers to understand those needs, and are pleased to offer a new perspective—the industry’s most robust cloud- native platform that brings forward legacy network functions and combines them with 5G capabilities, our TITAN.IUM InterGENerational solution.”

Leveraging the capabilities gained from NetNumber TITAN platform the TITAN.IUM Platform provides an ideal approach to help operators deliver on their network evolution plans. NetNumber TITAN.IUM is designed to reach the next step in performance and scale, making it ideal for 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) architectures, providing vertical and horizontal scale-out with low latency, coupled with a suite of data replication capabilities that provide flexible architectural options which can evolve with the changing network over time. It offers a rich set of InterGENerational applications for 2G, 3G, and 5G that enable Secure Signaling and Routing; Subscriber Data Management; Access, Authentication & Authorization; Fraud Prevention and Internet Protocol (IP) Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) control.

“Cloud-native software solutions put operators on the path to 5G Service Based Architecture, enabling them to leverage microservices for faster upgrades, flexible service creation and easier interoperability testing. NetNumber has taken its innovative approach another step forward with a cloud-native platform that is backward compatible to protect the operators’ investment in their core infrastructure, while bringing 5G service and network interoperability to their legacy technologies,” said Sue Rudd, director networks and service platforms for Strategy Analytics.

