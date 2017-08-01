Tech Mahindra considers ramping up telecoms equipment production in India

Published: 21 June 2020 - 8:24 a.m.

Tech Mahindra is considering the option of producing a significant amount of telecoms network hardware for operators in India, according to reports in the press.

Sources told journalists from The Financial Express that Tech Mahindra could look to devote more of its focus to the production of telecoms hardware, including 4G base stations. The company already provides a significant amount of software products to telcos in India.

“The company is expressing confidence that in next 12 months, it will be able to manufacture equipment like 4G radio, etc in India. The company wants to offer its products to BSNL to start with,” the source told The Financial Express.

The move could be perfectly timed for Tech Mahindra, as the Indian government ramps up its war of words with China. Reports in the press recently suggested that the Department of Telecoms could implement tariffs or even ban the country’s mobile network operators from using network equipment supplied by Chinese vendors.

The source confirmed that the technology supplied by Tech Mahindra would be open source, thereby allowing operators to mix and match between product suppliers.


