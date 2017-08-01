Bharti Airtel set to cover the salaries of nearly 30,000 distribution partners in May

Published: 22 June 2020 - 7:59 a.m.

Indian Telco, Bharti Airtel, has announced that it will pay the basic salaries of nearly 30,000 staff who work for its retail franchises and distribution partners, as businesses in India continue to come to terms with the Covid 19 lockdown.

A report in The Economic Times of India stated that Airtel had written to its franchisees and distribution partners, saying that it would cover staff wages for May – a measure it also undertook in April.

“We understand that this extended lockdown has also reduced your returns during May, as it was for the month of April. In order to help you tide over this tough time, like in the month of April, we are extending a one-time support for the month of May as well,” Manu Sood Hub CEO Upper North Bharti Airtel Ltd said in a letter to partners seen by ET Telecom.

India remains in a state of heavy lockdown, as it attempts to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of people in India are now working remotely from home, but workers in the retail sector are particularly hard hit by the lockdown, as they cannot do business remotely.


