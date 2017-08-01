Comcast extends free public Wi-Fi access in the US to the end of 2020

US based media giant and internet service provider, Comcast, has announced that it will extend free access to 1.5 million Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the country until the end of 2020, in a move that is intended to help Americans stay connected during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Comcast will allow free access to 1.5 million Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots, even to people who are not already Comcast customers.

Recently, Comcast also announced that it has extended an offer for 60 days of free home Internet access for new eligible Internet Essentials customers, to help provide additional support to students and families in need.

“We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen,” said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services.

“We’re pleased to see so many families and individuals take advantage of our 60 days of free home Internet through Internet Essentials, and the free access to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to get online during this time when connectivity is so important.”

The US telecoms regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has already lauched its “Keep America Connected” initiative, which implores internet service providers and telcos across the country to take all reasonable measures to ensure that their customers remain connected during the pandemic.

Since launching free access to its Wi-Fi hotspots, Comcast has seen hundreds of thousands of non-Xfinity customers make use of the service and overall usage by consumers of the free public WiFi hotspots has skyrocketed. Comcast’s public WiFi network is the largest of its kind in the US, three times larger than that of any other provider.