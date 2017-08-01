Ericsson lands key 5G contract with Bell in Canada

Swedish network equipment provider, Ericsson, has been named as the preferred vendor for 5G by Canadian telco, Bell.

Ericsson will supply kit for the Radio Access Network (RAN) of Bell’s non-standalone 5G network.

Ericsson Radio System products and solutions will be rolled out as Bell Canada expands its 5G coverage – including an expected boost following the auction 3.5 GHz spectrum by the Canadian government later in 2020.

The 5G deal builds on a longstanding partnership between the companies, which includes 4G LTE network provision.

“Bell’s 5G strategy supports our goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and Ericsson’s innovative 5G network products and experience on the global stage will be key to our roll-out of this game-changing mobile technology across Canada,” said Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Ericsson currently has 93 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with mobile network operators around the world, of which 50 are publicly announced 5G deals. Ericsson currently has 40 live 5G networks in 22 countries.

"We are proud to have earned Bell’s trust to be selected as one of their key partners and significantly expand our existing relationship to accelerate the transformation of their network with 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology. With our industry-leading 5G product portfolio, Bell will be able to provide Canadian consumers, enterprises and the public sector with innovative experiences and services whether they are on the move or at home, regardless if they are in urban or rural areas,” said Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America.