Turknet chooses Ekinops to overhaul its network core

Optical fibre specialist firm, Ekinops, has announced that it has been chosen by TurkNet, Turkey’s leading gigabit internet service provider, to deploy its FlexRate optical transport solutions to significantly upgrade its core network. The move will enable TurkNet to provide businesses and individuals with uncapped high-speed broadband services across the country’s key cities.

"Providing a reliable, high-speed internet service with great customer satisfaction has always been our top priority,” said Mustafa Uçar, chief network manager at TurkNet.

“The Ekinops solution enables us to stay well ahead of rising traffic demands and supports our continued growth in number of users. It also enhances our datacenter interconnect services which we offer across major Turkish data centres. Ekinops’ sales and technical teams have worked tirelessly, managing to install the required equipment at the initially targeted PoPs (Points of Presence) and data centres in the midst of the Covid19 crisis.”

Over the past four years, thanks to its single cost package for high-speed, high quality broadband services, TurkNet has achieved significant growth in both customer volumes and bandwidth consumption. To enable it to continue offering exceptional and unrestricted connectivity, Turkey’s next-generation ISP is deploying Ekinops’ carrier-grade 400G DWDM (dense wavelength-division multiplexing) equipment across its core transport network. TurkNet has chosen the PM 400FRS04-SF, a pluggable FlexRate multireach muxponder to meet stringent technical requirements delivering redundant dual and diverse link connectivity at 400 Gbps. The resulting flexible network architecture gives TurkNet the ability to handle unprecedented, dynamic increases in capacity up to 16 Tbps.

“Turkey’s communications infrastructure has evolved rapidly in recent years and TurkNet has set the standard in high speed broadband,” adds Frank Dedobbeleer, VP group sales EMEA & APAC, at Ekinops.

“This implementation is a great example of how EKINOPS can help ISPs to dramatically increase their fibre network capacity without incurring huge costs and service disruption. We’re delighted with the impact we have made on TurkNet’s business and will continue to support them as their business grows.”

The first deployment of the EKINOPS 400G equipment solution for TurkNet was managed successfully in April of this year in Istanbul, where traffic loads on the metropolitan network are both acute and increasing continuously. Further points of presence will be installed later in 2020 as TurkNet continues to upgrade its core network in major Turkish cities.