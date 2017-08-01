Virgin Mobile UAE appoints new managing director

Virgin Mobile has announced the appointment of a new managing director to oversee its business in the UAE, according to a company release.

Rob Beswick will become managing director for Virgin Mobile in the UAE with immediate effect.

Beswick will be tasked with building on Virgin Mobile UAE’s position as a customer champion by creating a benchmark digital model for the mobile industry. By embracing next generation technology, such as 5G, he is committed to leading the brand forward ensuring that it offers the most innovative, simplest and best digital lifestyle experience for customers in the market.

Beswick’s appointment builds on nine successful years in the region with Virgin Mobile, most recently as Commercial Director of the UAE business, where he shaped the innovation, marketing and growth strategies of the UAE’s award winning digital mobile brand.

“Rob has played a key role in the continued success of Virgin Mobile across the Middle East and I wish him success in his new role. With his extensive experience and passion, alongside the significant contribution he has made to the success of the Virgin Mobile brand to date, Rob was the natural choice to take up the mantle. As the economy recovers from the effects of the global health crisis, we are at the forefront in seamlessly bring our mobile services to our growing customers and one of the crucial ways to execute that is to put forward exceptional leaders in the business,” said Erik Dudman Nielsen, CEO at Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa.

Beswick brings a wealth of industry experience to the role in commercial planning, digital transformation, customer-centric innovation, product and propositional development, as well as a strong foundation within brand and marketing development and execution. With his extremely well-rounded experience, he has been instrumental in the success of the Virgin Mobile brand in the Middle East, firstly in Saudi Arabia and more recently with the launch of Virgin Mobile’s fully digital offering in the UAE.

“At Virgin Mobile, we are focused on using digital as a platform to improve the mobile experience for the customer – we are committed to giving our customers an all-around amazing mobile experience at every touchpoint. We have built a unique digital proposition in the UAE, and what excites us is that as customer digital adoption grows, we now have a platform that we can use to develop and create better digital products and lifestyle services. I am delighted to be taking the reins of a fantastic brand and to guide such an amazing team into a new digital era. Our future is an exciting one and we will continue to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that will enrich and simplify our customers’ life. Of course, all of this has been made possible through the incredible leadership shown by my predecessor Karim Benkirane over the past three years and I would like to take the opportunity to thank him.” Beswick said upon news of his appointment.