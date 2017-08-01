LIVE NOW: Etislat and Netnumber discuss cutting edge network security in our free webinar

Telecoms operators are coming under immense strain to provide the essential connectivity that underpins our digital lives. As the current Coronavirus pandemic forces hundreds of millions of people across the world to work and study from home, network operators are having to throw all available resources at adding the requisite capacity to cope with the unprecedented levels of traffic.

But as operators deploy all hands to the pump in order to guarantee network availability, a swathe of cyber criminals are waiting in the ranks to bring their operations crashing to a halt.

During today’s webinar, Hussain Meeran, VP of technology governance for Etisalat Group, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, to discuss the crucial trends that are effecting the industry today.

Etisalat runs a diverse portfolio of 3G, 4G and 5G networks across its regional footprint, giving them a unique insight into the current threats facing operators.

“The company’s impressive credentials mean that Etisalat Group is perfectly positioned to provide incisive commentary on the cyber security threats currently facing operators across their next generation and legacy networks. We are delighted to have Etisalat Group on board for this webinar, especially at such a crucial time for the telecoms sector,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

The discussion will be moderated by Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance, and will touch on the key threats facing operators today, as they negotiate the new, post Covid 19 landscape.

The webinar will air at 12 noon on Tuesday the 23rd of June. Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the discussion and login to view the webinar here.