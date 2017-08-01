Nokia named as key supplier in Ireland’s National Broadband Plan

Finnish telecoms equipment provider, Nokia, has been named as a key supplier for Ireland’s National Broadband Plan, which will deliver full fibre, gigabit connectivity to 540,000 rural premises across the Republic of Ireland.

As part of the agreement, Nokia was selected to provide 100 per cent of the active equipment, including an fibre to the home (FTTH) network based on next-generation PON (Passive Optical Network) technology, an aggregation network, based on its IP routing and optical networking technology and a full performance management solution.

“It is imperative for today’s digital societies to provide high-speed connectivity everywhere – not just in cities and urban areas – to enable new digital services, digitalisation of industries and innovation for economy and society to the benefit of the whole country. This project is key for the further digitalisation of Ireland,” said Cormac Whelan, CEO UK and Ireland at Nokia.

The project is one of the most ambitious government broadband plans in the world, with the goal of providing high-speed connectivity to all of Ireland’s population, including 23 per cent of whom currently living in the more rural Intervention Area (IA) where the NBP will be focused.

It involves more than 44,000 non-farm businesses, over 54,000 farms and 695 schools, ensuring that no one is left behind and laying the foundation for Ireland’s digital future for generations.

The major rollout has key milestone dates and NBI has hired Nokia to supply all active network equipment and integration services. As a result, NBI will be able to rely on the latest technologies, integration and end-to-end service performance to ensure its schedule goals are met.

“We believe that better broadband networks promote social progress, equality and sustainability. With equal access to local, national and global opportunity, every person, community and organisation in Ireland will be empowered to achieve more. We look forward to working with Nokia because the company has the experience from similar projects globally, as well as the technological capabilities and end-to-end portfolio, for a project like this,” said Peter Hendrick, CEO at National Broadband Ireland.