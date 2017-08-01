Etisalat launches two new data centres in the UAE to strengthen international connectivity links

Etisalat has announced the expansion of its SmartHub in the UAE, launching a state of the art Tier 3 data centre facility at two new locations in the country. The move will allow Etisalat to grow its presence in the region, whilst simultaneously enabling global partners to bring digitalisation, implement cloud transformation initiatives, and accelerate connectivity and capacity reach across Europe, the US, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Etisalat will launch the new data centres in Fujairah and Dubai, supporting the UAE’s vision to become an ICT and data hub for the region. The facilities will address the diverse requirements of global data centres and technology companies. With the launch of the new facilities Etisalat’s Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS) have set a benchmark in the region and is also a testimony to the company’s strategy of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’.

“During this unprecedented period that has challenged both health and economy, global markets are looking at enhancing interconnectivity and adding new capacities for businesses and the entire community. As the biggest neutral carrier hotels, Etisalat’s SmartHub data centres will be an ICT bridge between continents always supporting business critical activities of global customers,” said Ali Amiri, group chief carrier and wholesale officer, Etisalat.

“Thanks to the UAE vision and Etisalat's goal of enabling digital transformation, our network has always been one of the most robust and digitally equipped to address the unique requirements during this period making it possible for businesses to work remotely, millions of students to enjoy distance learning and all citizens having access to vital services.

“The launch and expansion of infrastructure, power and space of our data centres in such a short time frame is a testimony to our efforts to meet the growing demand from existing global customers. We are committed to making ‘SmartHub’ a preferred location for carriers, cloud service providers, Internet exchanges and companies looking for carrier grade data centres.”

The addition of the space and high power capacity in Fujairah and Dubai will bring the overall power capacity to more than 10MW with diversified power grid supply complemented with backup systems (N+N power redundancy).

SmartHub supports several route independent carriers offering direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting Europe, US, Asia, Middle East and Africa. Currently, SmartHub has the potential to offer diversified and low latency route connectivity to more than 2 billion people with 30 milliseconds latency. SmartHub currently hosts more than 60 providers including major carriers, content providers, mobile and satellite services and industry sectors like financial services and digital cloud platforms.