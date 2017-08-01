HONOR 9A handset launches in the UAE

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 9A smartphone in the UAE. The `new handset offers 5000mAh battery, up to 64GB of expandable storage as well as a triple camera set-up for professional-level photography.

Ultra-long Battery Life and Smart Performance Upgrades

Powered by an impressive 5000mAh battery, the HONOR 9A easily takes users from day to night on a single charge, supporting up to 33 hours of 4G calls, up to 35 hours of video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback. The HONOR 9A also features reverse charging to bring greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up. To enhance the overall audio experience, the HONOR 9A’s superior speaker enables better volume control and lower levels of distortion. It also has a Smart PA system with up to 88dB voice output, Huawei Histen 6.0 and Party Mode to enjoy all your favourite music moments with a high-quality stereo set up.

Running on Android 10, the HONOR 9A relies on the Huawei Mobile System core, a dedicated ecosystem of apps and services for a smarter and more seamless smartphone experience. The Huawei App Gallery has become the world’s third-largest app store with more than 400 million active users worldwide offering services such as Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Assistant, Huawei Browser, etc. With the support of the upgraded Huawei Assistant, users can find any news and services in one place through Global Search, Instant Access, SMARTCARE Service Cards and News Feed.

With 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB), users can easily download all their essential and exclusive apps provided by HUAWEI App Gallery as well as store plenty of photos and videos without having to move files from the computer or portable hard drive.

Triple Camera Set Up For Pixel-Perfect Photography

When it comes to photography, the HONOR 9A features a Triple Camera set up, housed at the upper-left corner on the back, comprising of a 13MP with f/1.8 aperture main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 2MP depth assistant. For those who want to capture more, the 120° Super Wide Angle Camera offers broader views and greater convenience when taking shots of the skyline and natural panoramas. Supporting distortion correction, the HONOR 9A offers an astounding 120° Field of View for users to capture even more scenery in a single shot.

An 8MP front camera housed in the 6.30-inch dewdrop Fullview Display delivers perfect selfies, everytime.