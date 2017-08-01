Catch up with our network security webinar, featuring Etisalat and NetNumber

Yesterday, CommsMEA broadcast the first in a two part webinar series, in partnership with netnumber, looking at the myriad security challenges for network operators across the region.

Entitled “why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security” the webinar brought together expert opinion from some of the industry’s key players.

Hussain Meeran, VP of technology governance for Etisalat Group and Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, joined the webinar to discuss the crucial trends that are effecting the industry today.

As operators continue to come under immense strain to provide the essential connectivity that underpins our digital lives, we asked how hackers are trying to exploit the Covid 19 pandemic, to bring our newly connected lives crashing to a halt.

With operators deploying all hands to the pump in order to guarantee network availability, a swathe of cyber criminals are waiting in the ranks to bring their operations crashing to a halt.

“Yesterday’s webinar gave us a real insight into the innovative and proactive approaches that operators are taking to stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals. With more than 148 million subscribers spread across the length and breadth of the Middle East and Africa region, Etisalat Group was perfectly placed to shed some light on the specific challenges operators are facing in the region” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

