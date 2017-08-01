Huawei: Unlocking the true potential of 5G

There is still much work to be done if operators and enterprises are to realise the full transformative potential of 5G, according to experts at Huawei.

Speaking at Huawei’s online ‘5G, Better Word’ virtual summit, Bob Cai, chief marketing officer of Huawei’s Carrier BG, spoke of the need to unlock the potential of 5G and solidly strengthen the business case for 5G for enterprises.

"5G development has entered a new phase," Cai said.

"With over 80 5G networks commercially available worldwide, determining how to leverage 5G to create more value is currently a topic of great interest within the industry. Currently, 5G for business is still more of a branding concept, and more solid work needs to be done. To build a positive business cycle, work should be done in four aspects: technology, ecosystem, standards, and business model.

“First, technology readiness: We must continuously innovate 5G technology and products to address the pain points of industries. For example, the 5G Super Uplink solution addresses various industries' needs for optimal and always-available uplinks.

“Second, mature ecosystem: 5G industrial modules have been widely commercialised, and devices such as 5G cameras, 5G industrial CPE, and 5G industrial routers are now available in the market. Looking ahead, more commercial 5G devices are required for different industries in order to ensure the prosperity of the 5G ecosystem and lower the costs for industries to adopt 5G.

“Third, unified standards: In terms of 5G services for business, development from zero to one requires innovation, but further growth beyond one requires unified industry standards. Industries should take the lead to set 5G industry standards that allow 5G to be rapidly applied to industries.

“Finally, Shared commercial success: We must keep exploring business models of 5G services for business that can benefit all industry partners and help them grow together," he said.