Nokia signs key 5G deal with Italian FWA specialists Linkem

Finnish tech vendor, Nokia, has signed a strategic reseller agreement with Italian 5G fixed wireless access specialist, Linkem S.p.A.

Linkem has a market share of over 40 per cent in Italy’s fixed wireless access (FWA) market. Using Nokia’s 5G-ready private wireless network platform, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud, Linkem will be able to provide customised service solutions for a variety of sectors – enabling Industry 4.0 transformations throughout the country.

“Linkem is committed to accelerating the digital transformation of Italian territories. The partnership with Nokia is an important piece of our transition plan to 5G. By choosing Nokia’s private wireless network platform for entering the Industry 4.0 solutions market, this agreement is an important step towards completing our offer of most innovative networking technologies dedicated to industrial customers and public administrations,” said Davide Rota, Ceo of Linkem.

Linkem will launch Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud services in Q3 2020.

By combining Nokia’s secure, 5G-ready platform with onsite data management, processing and services, enterprises can better support real-time applications such as predictive maintenance, remote operations and smart manufacturing as well as IoT and smart applications for logistics, energy (including oil & gas, mining, solar and wind farms), retail and transportation.

“Linkem is a unique company in its dedication to Italy’s communications infrastructure and its plans to achieve digital transformation. By reselling and deploying our end-to-end, industrial-grade private wireless network, it will serve as a major opportunity to unleash the potential of the previously untapped LTE and 5G networks operating in the 3.5 GHz band, accelerating the digital transformation of major industries,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Nokia Digital Automation Ecosystem and Partnerships.

The agreement is part of Linkem’s 5G strategy, aimed at developing innovative ecosystems through the proposition of value-added services tailored to enterprise and public administration segment. The agreement will enable the development of Industry 4.0 services.