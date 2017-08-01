Intelsat and Liquid Telecom extend partnership to deliver reliable connectivity across Africa

Intelsat has announced an extension to its partnership with pan-African telecoms group, Liquid Telecom, to help bring enhanced connectivity to millions of people in Africa.The two companies have collaborated for four years to deliver Liquid Telecom’s multi-award-winning very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) service over Intelsat’s high-throughput satellite fleet, providing a robust, secure and reliable communications network to communities, schools and businesses in 20 countries across the continent.

Through the partnership extension, Liquid Telecom will be able to connect more than 2,000 additional VSAT terminals across the continent. This will ensure the continuity of high-speed, reliable satellite connectivity to mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media, content companies and retail customers across Africa, and it will also help Liquid Telecom better serve the growing demand for improved connectivity in its rural service areas.

“Extending our partnership with Intelsat will enable us to continue developing VSAT products with high- efficiency models and ubiquitous coverage; in fact, Liquid Telecom has just added three new high-performance VSAT service offerings to our portfolio, each with a range of data volume options. Liquid Telecom is continuing to drive increased demand and improve service levels across the continent, and this continuation of our partnership with Intelsat is a significant boost in that regard,” said Liquid Telecom Satellite Services CEO, Scott Mumford.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Liquid Telecom, helping to connect more people, communities and businesses throughout the continent,” said Intelsat regional vice president for Africa, Brian Jakins. “Working together, we’re enabling critical educational opportunities, local business growth and game-changing consumer finance solutions to reach increasing numbers of people.”

Intelsat and Liquid Telecom have collaborated since 2016 to bring broadband and other critical communications services to people throughout Eastern, Central and Southern Africa. Intelsat has been an integral part of Africa’s communications fabric since 1965; it was the first operator to introduce satellite services on the continent, sparking the growth of critical communications infrastructure.