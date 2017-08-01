COAI and 5G-ACAI sign MoU to fast track 5G in India

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACAI) to fast track and promote 5G mobile communications in different vertical industries, particularly in the manufacturing and process industry, across the Indian sub-continent.

The three years, not-for-profit, MoU is signed with the purpose of increasing cooperation between the two organisations on issues related to 5G and its adoption for industry automation across sectors. Under the partnership, both bodies will identify topics of common interest and work to strengthen their relationship and foster closer cooperation on common agenda by joint participation in events, meetings, promotional activities and many other joint initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with the 5G-ACIA, as we endeavour to continuously build our understanding and expertise towards the advancement of modern communication in the country. We truly believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and build on insights and learnings to shape Industrial 5G mobile communications and technology effectively” said Rajan S Mathews, director general, COAI about the collaboration.

The agreement will help to fuel research and development into a whole range of connected vehicle and connected society initiatives.

“5G will have a significant impact on the way how future factories and other production facilities are designed, operated and maintained. India is already an industrial powerhouse and manufacturing contributes to about 15 per cent of the overall GDP of the country with an estimated number of more than 230k factories. The world is looking towards India how it shapes its Industry 4.0 revolution and high performance wireless communication services as provided by 5G certainly represent a critical enabler in this respect. We are very happy to partner with COAI towards the growth of such technologies and excited to share knowledge and collaborate on various topics of mutual interest with one common goal: Making Industrial 5G become a major success,” said Dr. Andreas Müller, chairman of the 5G-ACIA.