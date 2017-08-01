Huawei launches Seamless AI Life strategy for connected devices

Huawei has announced its Seamless AI Life Strategy which aims to provide users with an all-scenario experience across multiple smart devices in today’s “all-connected” age. In line with its global vision, Huawei Consumer Business Group aims to deliver in the Middle East and Africa an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including smart home, as well as health and fitness. Huawei’s plan with its seamless AI life strategy is to bring people together, especially in unprecedented times, and to create a world where everything works together intelligently, safely and seamlessly.

The strategy consists of primary (smartphones) and secondary portals (tablets, PCs, wearables, speakers, infotainment systems, etc.) and IoT devices (including lighting, security, audio and video, etc.) It is built on the idea of bringing people closer, making the brand move beyond smartphones to focus more on its 1+8+N ecosystem.

The 1+8+N ecosystem keeps the smartphone at its center as an entry point for consumers. This connects with eight categories of smart devices for different scenarios - PCs, tablets, smart TVs, audio devices, smart glasses, smartwatches, cars (telematics) and headphones. The N stands for the layer where everything comes together and denotes the thousands of IoT enabled devices that can be seamlessly connected. The “+” sign in between represents Huawei Share and HiLink, the very technology that makes this connection effortless.

In the UAE, Huawei was seen enlarging its product offering in terms of devices and launched recently a myriad of new products including HUAWEI Sound X, HUAWEI WATCH GT2 e, HUAWEI MatePad Pro and many more. Each device aimed to provide users with smart solutions for all their requirements, be it entertainment, fitness or productivity. The HUAWEI Sound X, the world’s only Devialet dual-woofer interactive speaker provides users with a stunning audio experience, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e provides fitness tracking features with a two week long battery life including a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature. Meanwhile the recently launched HUAWEI MatePad Pro, changes the way how users interact with tablets, being the world’s first multi-screen collaboration and App multiplier tablet which can be enjoyed on its massive display with the world’s highest 90per cent screen-to-body ratio.

These devices have seen massive success as well. According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) recently released Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report for Q1 2020, Huawei reached 2nd place globally in smartwatch shipments with 2.6 million units shipped, reaching up to 118.5per cent YoY growth and an increase in shipment by 62.2per cent.

A key technology of the Seamless AI Life strategy is Huawei Share, which lets users share files between devices with a simple tap. This uses distributed technology, which shares resources and capabilities to create a seamless experience as users switch between devices. Huawei Share mainly brings innovative experiences such as Huawei Share OneHop file transfers, audio transfers, and Internet access, as well as multi-screen collaboration. This system also gives users instant access to files and data saved across different devices in the ecosystem, allowing to easily share photos, videos or other files. Users can also seamlessly transition between devices, for example, by beginning to write some notes on their smartphone or tablet before tapping to transfer the workstream onto their Matebook.

With the HUAWEI OneHop feature, users need to simply tap their compatible Huawei smartphone on a HUAWEI MateBook or MatePad to instantly share files, images or videos.

Users can also use the Multi-Screen Collaboration feature to wirelessly stream the smartphone’s display on the PC or tablets display. This is enabled by a single tap of the smartphone on the compatible laptop or tablet and allows users to transfer files with a simple drag and drop or even control their smartphones with the PC or laptop peripherals.

On the other hand, users can also use Huawei Share while listening to music. While music is playing on their Huawei smartphone, simply tap it on the HUAWEI Sound X speaker and instantly start playing music exactly from where it left off. Users don’t need to fret about taking their smartphone out to pause the song, just covering the top of the speaker with their palm will do the trick.

Huawei Share also extends to compatible Huawei routers, where users can simply tap their smartphone on the router to instantly connect to the WiFi network without having to input a password or login.

Following this system comes with its share of advantages. With Huawei having access to both its own software and hardware systems, the brand has unrivalled control over all of its features bringing unique benefits for users. Huawei users can rest easy with privacy and security benefits in this distributed technology. This also enables the smartphone to become a type of super controller, allowing users to control everything with a single tap on their smartphones.

Huawei’s plan with its seamless AI life strategy is to bring people together, especially in unprecedented times, and to create a world where everything works together intelligently, safely and seamlessly.