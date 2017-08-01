Orange extends access to La Liga and Champions League football for 2020/21 season

Comms
News
Published: 29 June 2020 - 11:35 a.m.

French telecoms giant Orange Group has secured the domestic broadcast rights for Spain’s La Liga football league for the 2020/21 season, by extending its sublicensing agreement with Telefonica.

Spain is Orange’s second biggest market, after its home market of France, and the company has an enormous footprint in the mobile and fixed line sectors.

Orange will pay around $336 million for the rights to show a selection of La Liga and Champions League matches, in a continuation of the deal it struck for last season’s rights.

Spain’s broadcaster Mediaset Espana has declined the opportunity to renew its contract with Telefonica to show matches through its online platform, Mitele Plus. The discontinuation of this deal means that Orange will be the only other operator to show La Liga and UEFA Champions League football in Spain.

In addition to La Liga and UEFA Champions League fixtures, the deal will also provide Orange subscribers with access to Telefonica’s coverage of La Liga Segunda and UEFA Europa League matches.

Telefonica originally secured the right to show La Liga and UEFA football matches until the end of the 2021/22 season. However, a part of the deal specifies that it must make at least 50 per cent of its content available to other telcos and broadcasters.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

SAFEEN to provide emergency response services in UAE waters
    Air France KLM group resumes flights to and from UAE
      Abu Dhabi restaurants can operate at 60% capacity with social distancing
        Suppliers You Should Know: Pearl Tree
          Timing restrictions lifted on Dubai F&B outlets

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
              In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                  The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                    In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo