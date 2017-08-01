Vodafone Idea’s loss is Reliance Jio’s gain, as Indian subscribers vote with their feet

Reliance Jio has added over 6 million subscribers to consolidate its position as India’s biggest telco, while Vodafone Idea continues to hemorrhage subscribers, according to the latest figures released by the Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Figures released by TRAI for the period ending the 29th February 2020 show that Reliance Jio added 6,257,587 new wireless subscribers, bringing its total number of mobile subscribers to 382,829,164.

Conversely, Vodafone Idea lost 3,467,393 subscribers during the same period, seeing its subscriber base slump to 325,521,814.

Bharti Airtel enjoyed a rather more stable period as it consolidated its position as the country’s second largest mobile network provider adding 922,946 to bring its total subscriber base to 329,074,933.

In total, India’s wireless subscriber market grew during the period, although subscriptions in urban areas fell and rural subscriptions rose as the country grappled with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased from 1,156.44 million at the end of Jan 2020 to 1,160.59 million at the end of Feb-20, thereby registering a monthly increase rate of 0.36 per cent overall. Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 644.54 million at the end of Jan-20 to 643.24 million at the end of Feb-20 and wireless subscription in rural areas increased from 511.90 million at the end of Jan 2020 to 517.34 million at the end of Feb 2020,” TRAI said in a statement.