Zain Bahrain launches commercial 5G services

Pan Arabian telco, Zain Group, has completed the launch of its commercial 5G operations in Bahrain.
Zain Bahrain’s state-of-the-art 5G network was built using network equipment from Swedish tech giant, Ericsson. The network will enable customers to benefit from super high-speed data, extremely low latency and ultra-high reliability and unleashes highly connected technologies trends such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the internet of things (IoT).

“Zain Bahrain's 5G launch demonstrates our continuous commitment to investing in digitalization and the latest technologies for the benefit of our customers and playing our key role in the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030,” said Zain vice-chairman and group CEO, Bader Al Kharafi.

As more and more consumers opt to adopt 5G, Zain Bahrain will continue its dedication to transforming industries and enhancing people’s digital lives and explore new use cases and capture new revenue streams by addressing industry digitalisation.

"We continue to work closely with Zain to expand the strategic partnership between our companies and support the commercial rollout of 5G across Bahrain. This announcement endorses our global leadership as we continue to switch on this era-defining technology around the world to drive the Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0., digitalised society, and incredible new mobile broadband experiences,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

