Gilat Telecom expands VSAT services across Africa

Satellite and fire specialist, Gilat Telecom, has announced that its VSAT services are now available in every country in Africa, helping to bring next generation connectivity to some of the most hard to reach communities in the world.

Gilat Telecom has been bringing satellite connectivity to Africa for more than 20 years, with a strong base in East Africa and the DRC.

Gilat Telecom provides high speed satellite, VSAT and fibre connectivity services to NGOs, ISPs and MNOs across the continent of Africa.

As demand for bandwidth across Africa continues to increase, Gilat Telecom has invested in its VSAT offering to provide a number of new opportunities and features for customers including:

“We use an extensive number of satellite providers which means we can pick the best service for our customers. We can then help them to maximise their bandwidth so that connectivity isn’t something they have to worry about anymore. Our new VSAT capabilities have been driven by demand and developed with our long-term customers. We thank them for their continued support and custom,” said Davor Folkenfolk, head of engineering at Gilat Telecom.

Gilat Telecom has launched a new self-control portal, which gives organisations complete control over their networks and full visibility of all their services including billing, OSS and BSS visible on the same dashboard. This portal was developed specifically for the African market with e-banking, ease of use and availability. It boasts faster time to delivery – with warehouses in seven countries and hundreds of field engineers, Gilat Telecom can provide fast and reliable broadband to an organisation within just a few days, along with faster Speeds - downlinks of 70Mbps with up to 15Mbps uplink per single terminal.