Sharp launches ‘Windows collaboration display’, world’s first Microsoft certified Interactive Display with IoT Hub system

In the distributed workspace, employees, customers and stakeholders expect an environment where they can connect and collaborate seamlessly across physical boundaries. While digital transformation is key to optimal business performance, it is imperative to adopt the right technologies that can empower employees and drive teamwork.

Sharp aims to enhance teamwork by boosting collaboration and creating a comfortable work environment through an interactive display that combines Sharp’s advanced touch technology and sensors with Microsoft collaboration tools.

After working closely with Microsoft for over two years, Sharp has introduced the market to a display with built-in microphone, high quality camera and IoT sensor hub that work seamlessly with Microsoft 365 collaboration tools. Windows collaboration display is the world’s first Microsoft certified large format interactive display. These displays are bigger in size, high-resolution and multi-touch enabled. They are also equipped with cameras, far-field microphones and speakers for video conferencing.

Compared to other interactive solutions, the standout features of Sharp’s interactive display include the integrated sensors, Azure IoT integration and one cable-connectivity option with USB-C.

For high productivity and a win-win outcome, the performance of hardware and software applications must be in sync. Sharp provides the best of hardware (display) technology for an impeccable visual and accurate touch experience.

Sharp was the first to introduce interactive displays to the market in 2011. The vendor has a decade of experience in understanding the importance of hardware performance. With ongoing research and development, Sharp has built an open platform for customers that allows them to use any of their preferred software suites on the Sharp Interactive displays.

Challenges of the digital meeting room

As digital transformation drives organizations, the biggest challenge for the new age meeting rooms is the complexity of connectivity, inconvenience of usage and lack of integrated solutions. From an interactive display perspective, which is core to any meeting room today, lack of accuracy and precision of touch can be a deterrent. Further, poor image quality oN the display, the inability to support BYOD connectivity and lack of instant remote UC connectivity can be some of the hindrances.

Impact of environmental conditions on performance

Several factors affect the success of a meeting space and the productivity of the people who use it. Environmental factors, such as temperature and air quality, can also impact work performance, Studies have shown that indoor climate conditions have physiological and psychological effects that can affect concentration, attention span, alertness, cognitive functioning, accuracy, data processing, creativity, mood and motivation. High levels of carbon dioxide can displace oxygen in the air, resulting in symptoms such as hyperventilation, rapid heart rate, clumsiness, emotional upset and drowsiness.

Windows collaboration display is the first to include smart sensors that measure temperature, humidity, ambient light, air quality levels and the number of occupants in a meeting. Together with cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, it provides the starting point for applying smart systems.

For example, data on a room’s temperature can be saved in the cloud and then communicated to the smart devices to take action. The result is a system that creates a comfortable environment and adapts to the way a meeting space is being used.

Windows collaboration display from Sharp

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has unique features as below:

Ease of Use: 4K resolution, capacitive touchscreen that high visual and accurate writing experience

4K resolution, capacitive touchscreen that high visual and accurate writing experience

Ready to connect: The USB-C port offers a simple single connection which covers all the video, touch, and network data needs, and even charges your connected device. Additional integrated wireless casting makes it easy to share information from PCs, laptops, mobiles and tablets without the need for cables. The Windows collaboration display supports Miracast for Windows and Android.

IoT makes meeting rooms more productive: The Windows collaboration display from Sharp also has an array of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors that can work with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins to better monitor and manage collaboration spaces. The sensors feedback data to internet cloud-based services, such as the Azure Digital Twins platform, so helping IT administrators and building managers monitor a wide range of options, including meeting occupancy, air quality levels, ambient light, temperature, and even humidity. By monitoring these conditions, businesses will be able to consider how to make those conditions optimal.

Easy videoconferencing: The built-in 4K camera, microphone array & speakers offer the best of VC experience.

Compatible with Microsoft tools: Windows collaboration display from Sharp meets Microsoft's specifications for Windows 10 and has been designed to seamlessly work with a host of Microsoft tools based around Office 360.

Availability of Windows collaboration display Sharp PN-CD701 is now available in the Middle East and African region. For more information about Windows collaboration display, you can visit: http://www.sharpdisplaysolutions.com/product/windows-collaboration-display

