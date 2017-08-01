Vietnam set to launch second MVNO

Vietnam’s Authority of Telecommunications and Ministry of Information and Communications have revealed that the country will open its doors to a second mobile virtual network operator.

Vietnam’s first MVNO, the Indochina Telecom Company, launched in April this year, bringing the total number of telecoms operators in the country to six.

The country’s newest MVNO will bring that number to seven and will make use of existing network architecture of government owned Viet Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group.

By opening up its telecoms market to MVNOs Vietnam is encouraging competition between operators without demanding that they invest in their own network infrastructure. The emergence of a thriving MVNO market in the Southeast Asian nation would also open up a lucrative and sustainable revenue stream for operators in the country.

Vietnam has around 140 million mobile subscribers with the majority of traffic being routed over 2G and 3G networks. However, 4G network coverage is rapidly expanding.