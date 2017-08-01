CommsMEA, Deutsche Telekom and NetNumber explore opportunities for intergenerational signalling consolidation for the 5G era

CommsMEA is delighted to announce the second instalment of its two part webinar series exploring the challenges for operators as they look to rollout their next generation networks, while simultaneously securing a financial return on their legacy services.

Presented in partnership with network automation specialist NetNumber, the second instalment of the two part webinar series looks at “Intergenerational signalling consolidation for the 5G era”.

As telcos across the world begin to build out and expand their fledgling 5G networks, they will also need to ensure that they invest sufficient capital and resources into their existing 2G, 3G and 4G network infrastructure. With 5G still in its infancy, the vast majority of mobile network traffic around the world will continue to be carried over 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Research by the GSMA suggests that 20 per cent of US network traffic is still being carried over 3G networks.The question for telcos to answer will be: How to rapidly build out their 5G services while simultaneously reducing the operational expense associated with their existing and legacy networks.

CommsMEA and NetNumber are pleased to confirm that representatives from Europe’s biggest telco, Deutsche Telekom, will participate in the second installment of the series.

Ulf Köster head of international network infrastructure for inter-carrier voice and signaling wholesale services at Deutsche Telekom, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, to discuss specific use cases for consolidating and streamlining signaling functionality across the full range of network generations.

“Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe’s genuine heavyweights of connectivity. With a huge footprint across the continent, they are uniquely placed to give us a fantastic insight into the challenges of simultaneously running 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network services,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

The discussion will be moderated by Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the discussion and register using the form below.