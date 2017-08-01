Nokia wins $450m 5G contract with Taiwan Mobile

Finnish mobile network vendor Nokia has been selected by Taiwan Mobile as the sole supplier for its 5G network, in a deal reported to be worth around $450 million (€400 million).

Nokia will supply 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS, during the initial phase of the deal, which begins this month with the deployment of 5G non-standalone. Taiwan Mobile aims to migrate to 5G standalone within a three-year period.

“We are pleased to join forces with Nokia again in the 5G era. After the successful launch of 5G, both sides will continue to advance deployment and provide the best coverage and connectivity experiences in the market. More importantly, the two companies will work together to promote our "Super 5G Strategy," which integrates multiple vertical applications including smart e-commerce, smart stadium, smart healthcare and smart manufacturing. This approach is designed to build a thriving ecosystem that will create new possibilities for every user and enterprise in the 5G era,” said Jamie Lin, president at Taiwan Mobile.

As part of the deal Nokia will provide its 5G RAN portfolio including its Nokia AirScale Radio Access products that will enable TWM to deliver market-leading 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity. AirScale Radio Access is an industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution enabling operators to capitalise early on 5G. Nokia will also provide its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution which will enable TWM to meet the demand for capacity and reliable coverage where it is needed both indoors and outdoors with the lowest total cost of ownership. Nokia will also provide digital design and deployment for a faster time to market as well as optimisation and technical support services.

Taiwan Mobile will utilise several Nokia Software solutions spanning cloud and security services, as well as network optimisation and management for 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS. Network functions and applications will be deployed on top of Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software and Application Manager and Network Director cloud management products; Radio network optimization will be managed with EdenNet Self-Organizing Networks and Nokia Performance Manager. NetAct Network Management is being deployed to operate the infrastructure, and Archive Cloud will be deployed to support business continuity requirements.

Nokia has worked extensively with Taiwan Mobile on its 2G, 3G and 4G networks and the current deal is an extension of the existing framework between the companies.

Taiwan Mobile secured 60MHz 3.5GHz band and 200MHz of 28GHz band spectrum in the country’s 5G auction earlier this year, as it prepared for the launch of its next generation mobile networks.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Taiwan Mobile, supporting them in the delivery of 2G, 3G, 4G networks and we look forward to continuing this in the 5G era as their sole supplier. Our end-to-end portfolio, global reach and commitment to a more sustainable world will help Taiwan Mobile execute its ambitious 5G strategy and plans for a fast roll-out,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.