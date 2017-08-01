Telma and Ericsson launch Madagascar’s first 5G network

Telma Madagascar has launched the country’s first 5G network, using network infrastructure supplied by Swedish tech giant, Ericsson.

Telma deployed Madagascar’s first 5G consumer services using spectrum in the 3.6-3.7 GHz band, with the network going live on the 26th June 2020. The next generation 5G network is now live in the capital of Antananarivo and the city of Toamasina.

By launching 5G on the island nation, Telma becomes one of only a handful of operators to have deployed 5G in Africa.

“5G will transform how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Madagascar. It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive number of devices and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Telma’s next-generation network. We are very proud to be among the first countries in the world to roll out this technology. It’s a new step ahead for Madagascar as one of the leading ICT countries in the Indian Ocean and Africa,” said Patrick Pisal Hamida, CEO of Telma Madagascar.

The launch of 5G services in Madagascar will be of particular use in providing fixed wireless connectivity to millions of premises across the country, as well as scaling up the availability and reliability of enhanced mobile broadband services.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Telma, as we launch the first 5G network in Madagascar. 5G will accelerate the digital transformation of all society sectors as well as industries in the country, enabling new opportunities and applications in areas such as healthcare, education, energy services and agriculture. We look forward to driving joint innovations with Telma, bringing our industry-leading technology in support of Madagascar’s connectivity vision and our commitment to Africa,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

With Telma’s launch, Ericsson currently has 41 live 5G networks in 24 countries. Ericsson’s live networks are part of the 95 commercial 5G agreements or contracts the company has with unique operators globally, of which 55 are publicly announced 5G deals.