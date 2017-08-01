UAE to switch off its 2G network by the end of 2022

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has confirmed that it will shutdown its 2G network by the end of 2022. The move will allow for the refarming of spectrum to help operators build out their 5G networks.

“The ICT sector is one of the most developed sectors in recent decades. We have witnessed the level of development in mobile networks where generations have progressed from the first to the fifth generation that many countries in the world have begun to implement on the ground, with the UAE in the forefront, as the first in the Arab region and the fourth in the world in the launch and use of 5G, according to the Global Communication Index. Thus, it is highly important for telecom service providers to stop operating less effective networks to allow the operation and activation of the latest and most effective networks,” said H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to launch 5G and has kept itself on the leading edge of innovation as operators look to expand their next generation network offering.

“Mobile technology is one of the main drivers of innovation in the business world, and telecom companies must constantly develop their networks to keep pace with the rapid and continuous developments in the telecom sector. Today, we are on the threshold of a new era characterized by comprehensive digital transformation, Internet of Things and smart city, where a faster, stronger and more capable network is needed to withstand the communication between vast numbers of devices,” added H.E. Al Mansoori.

The move reflects the accelerating development of the telecommunications sector, in which mobile networks are constantly evolving and changing, with old technologies disappearing as new ones emerge.

The UAE first launched 2G network (GSM) services in 1994.