Taiwan allocates first 5G licence to Chunghwa Telecom

Taiwan’s National Communications Commission has announced that Chunghwa Telecom has become the first operator to be awarded a 5G licence.

Chunghwa Telecom is set to launch its initial 5G network services in July. The non stand alone 5G network will launch using a combination of C-band and mmWave spectrum, With Chunghwa Telecom splashing $1.5 billion on 90 MHz of 35 GHz spectrum and a further $20 million for 600 MHz in the 28 GHz band.

Chunghwa Telecom has built out its 5G network infrastructure using kit from Swedish tech giant, Ericsson.

"In the process of upgrading to 5G networks, we need to shorten the time it takes to launch new features. Ericsson's 5G core solution enables our 4G core to flexibly evolve into a shared 4G/5G network. Meanwhile, Ericsson’s Cloud VoLTE solution will allow our customers to enjoy a more convenient and higher quality 4G voice service today as well as 5G voice services in the future," said Max Chen, president of the Mobile Business Group, Chunghwa Telecom.

Ericsson's 5G platform for Chunghwa Telecom will utilise Ericsson’s Radio System base stations that will operate on 3.5 GHz for the mid-band and 28 GHz for the high band. The 5G solution will also include active antenna products while supporting beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, CHT will benefit from increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-NR DL data aggregation functions. The solution will also enable more effective management of data traffic, simplified operations, and innovative applications, such as network slicing and edge computing.

Taiwan’s other mobile network operators, namely Far EasTone, Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star Telecom, have all secured 5G spectrum at auction and are expecting to launch commercial services in the coming months.