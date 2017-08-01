Software AG, Tech Mahindra partner to offer advanced IoT solutions to telco customers

Software AG has partnered with Tech Mahindra to provide IoT, analytics and integration technologies, services and support. This will enable communications service providers (CSPs) and manufacturers to drive digital transformation efficiently, quickly and with maximum impact for their customers, employees and business.

Vikram Nair, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Tech Mahindra, said: “As part of our TechMNxT charter, we are constantly looking to expand our partner ecosystem by connecting with industry-leading companies. This partnership will strengthen our existing relationship with Software AG and will enable our CSPs to accelerate the roll-out of digital solutions empowered with advanced IoT solutions.”

As CSPs increasingly move towards more data-driven and value-added services revenues, powered by intelligent networks, they require substantial systems integration and solutions development work that can be best provided by Tech Mahindra and Software AG.

John Schweitzer, chief revenue officer, Software AG, said “Our joint solutions will help CSPs to accelerate the rollout of new advanced IoT offerings. Working with Tech Mahindra, we have made it easier than ever for CSPs to build stronger integration with OSS, BSS and other parts of telecommunications enterprise systems. This will allow CSPs to roll out new advanced offerings and onboard new customers faster than ever before, offering an unparalleled customer experience.”

CSP revenues will increasingly come from new digital offerings. To best take advantage of this opportunity, CSPs need new building blocks of connectivity management, hardware management and integration management which will be provided by Tech Mahindra’s domain knowledge and Software AG’s leading Cumulocity IoT platform.