Huawei: We will not betray the UK’s trust on 5G

Huawei’s most senior representative in the UK, Victor Zhang, has penned an open letter to the British public, stating that the company will repay the trust of the British public when it comes to 5G.

Huawei has been an integral part of the UK’s telecoms network infrastructure for the past 20 years, helping the country to rollout its 4G and LTE networks.

Huawei’s vice president, Victor Zhang, took the opportunity to address the British public, as the UK government comes under renewed pressure from allies in Washington to phase out the use of Huawei equipment in its next generation 5G mobile networks.

“We’ve taken the step of writing to the British public to make it clear we are committed to the UK. We’ve done so because Britain now faces critical choices, while seeking to maintain its leading global position as an early adopter of 5G, placing it in the technological fast lane and enabling the economic recovery. This is why it’s important that a sensible discussion around Huawei takes place, one driven by facts, rather than fiction,” he said in the letter, originally published in The Evening Standard.

The UK government had previously ruled that Huawei was free to continue its involvement with the country’s mobile network operators as they look to ramp up their fledgling 5G networks. However, the UK government is coming under renewed pressure to ban the Chinese tech giant, from a group of back bench MPs.

In his letter to the British public, Zhang highlighted Huawei’s strong record on delivering fast, secure 4G networks and urged the UK not to relinquish its early leadership position on 5G.

“We want to play our part in helping Britain to realise the full potential of 5G. More than 10 million people have been left with slow connections that make it harder than it should be to get online, work remotely or run a business.

“We want to make sure millions more people get connected by 2025 to meet the Government’s commitment to bring gigabit broadband to the entire country. There’s much work still to be done,” he said.