On Tuesday the 23rd of June, CommsMEA will be launching the first of a two part series of webinars, in association with Netnumber.

Entitled “Why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security”, the webinar will explore the numerous challenges facing mobile network operators and service providers as they look to stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals aiming to bring our digital lives crashing to a halt.

Connectivity is playing an ever more important role in our daily lives, particularly as we emerge into the ‘new reality’ prescribed by the Covid 19 pandemic. Connectivity is the life blood that has allowed hundreds of millions of people around the world to work and study from home while safely practicing social distancing. This has allowed governments and businesses around the world to mitigate, to some degree, the impact of the pandemic on our national economies.

Connectivity, then, is the bedrock upon which our digital lives are built.

With this in mind, cyber criminals are more determined than ever to sabotage our digital lives. As network operators look to rollout next generation LTE and 5G networks, they must also be mindful of securing the 2G, 3G and 4G networks that support them.

During the webinar we will dive a little deeper into the subject and hope to discover why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security.

