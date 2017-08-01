Zain Group releases The Road to the Future sustainability report

Kuwait based telco, Zain Group, has announced the publication of its ninth annual sustainability report, entitled “The Road to the Future”.

The report places sustainability at the heart of Zain’s future business reiterating the pan MEA telco’s dedication to its digital strategy of working towards developing the mobile telecommunications ecosystem centered on a vision of inclusive development that leads to socio-economic growth.

“Now more than ever, the need for a fundamental systemic change is central to the region’s transformation and growth. In our world, digital and technological advancements offer endless opportunities to not only address negative impacts but create positive ones. Through digitisation, our wide range of services, and reach, Zain aims to unlock the possibilities that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) offer and the publication of this report is testament to our ongoing efforts and resolve,” said Zain’s vice-chairman and group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi.

The FTSE Russell group has included Zain Group in its FTSE4Good Index Series, the world's leading Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) index, a key indicator to help investors identify companies that meet globally recognized sustainability standards.

“FTSE Russell’s inclusion of Zain Group in its FTSE4Good Index Series reconfirms our commitment to embedding ESG principles in every operational aspect of the company,” Al-Kharafi added.

The report includes Zain’s key ESG indicators which are primarily based on the company’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, established on six main pillars with its activities driven by the following imperatives: Creating shared value; Promoting social innovation; Inclusivity and leaving no one behind; Addressing Sustainable Development Goals; Tackling climate change; and Youth empowerment.

Zain’s sustainability report is available only in digital format and can be downloaded for free by clicking here.