Cellnex and Bouygues launch JV to deliver €1bn fibre network in France

Comms
News
Published: 1 March 2020 - 8:38 a.m.

Telecoms infrastructure giant Cellnex has launched a new joint venture with French operator, Bouygues Telecom, which will deploy a nationwide full fibre network in France.

The joint venture, which will be 51 per cent owned by Cellnex and 49 per cent owned by Bouygues Telecom, will launch a network that will provide fibre to the home (FTTH) fixed line access to millions of French homes and businesses, whilst simultaneously providing crucial backhaul services that will speed up the rollout of 5G.

"The agreement to roll out a genuine fibre ring in France interconnecting various key elements for the Fixed and Mobile ecosystem ranging from the towers connected to the fibre, the data processing centres distributed in the network, to small cells, represents our commitment to a holistic cooperation model with our key customers to facilitate planning and efficient operation of the telecoms infrastructures networks," said Cellnex CEO, Tobias Martinez.

The JV will invest up to €1 billion over the next seven years and will roll out a full fibre network that spans 31,500km across France. The network will interconnect Bouygues’ telecoms towers and rooftop sites, to provide hyperfast, ultra-reliable connectivity.

“Bouygues Telecom is proud to go with Cellnex into a new partnership which will bring great opportunities to enhance the capacity of our fixed and mobile network through a high performance optical fiber infrastructure, and support and accelerate our 5G rollout. Also to develop new services for our B2B customers and to continue to deliver an excellent Quality of Service to all of our customers,” said Bouygues Télécom network director, Jean Paul Arzel.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai Maritime City completes over 25% of Phase 1 infrastructure for commercial development
    Orange and SES team up on O3b mPOWER Communications System and open a new era for satellite connectivity innovation
      AIRman Introduces Automated Landing Gear Deployment and Retraction Technology for OE and Aftermarket Applications
        Theyab bin Mohamed witnesses the signing of a contract to expand Etihad Rail’s fleet to 45 locomotives
          Four Seasons launches podcast mini-series

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                    Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis