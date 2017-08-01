Huawei to launch 5G production plant in France

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is to open a new European manufacturing base in France, according to a company release.

The facility will specialise in the production of 4G and 5G telecoms network equipment, which is one of the key pillars of Huawei’s operations in Western Europe. From this state of the art, highly automated facility, Huawei will fill orders for its customers in the region, including major operators in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“The wireless communications equipment produced by this plant will be mainly used in Europe. With this plant, Huawei states that it will be able to cover every link along its value chain and drive local industries forward, both upstream and downstream. These links include R&D, sales, procurement, production, logistics, service, and talent development. The plant will also be one of Huawei's first implementations of its advanced manufacturing technologies in Europe. This will drive the technical competitiveness of European industry and boost the resilience of local supply chains and infrastructure,” a Huawei spokesman said in a statement to the press.

The company estimates that this project will generate €1 billion worth of products annually and will create 500 jobs.

“Huawei has operated in Europe for 20 years, directly employing over 12,000 employees. Huawei has directly and indirectly created approximately 170,000 jobs in Europe as a result. Moving forward, Huawei is committed to operating "in Europe, for Europe", remaining open and collaborative, and continuing to contribute to Europe,” the Huawei spokesperson said.