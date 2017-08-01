SK Telecom to support Deutsche Telekom’s 5G rollout in Germany

SK Telekom will supply its 5G repeater technology to Deutsche Telekom, as the German telco looks to speed up its 5G rollout.

So far, Deutsche Telekom, offers commercialised 5G service in eight German cities including Berlin, Bonn and Frankfurt. It is looking to scale up its 5G networks over the coming months.

SK Telecom is set to provide 5G repeaters that ensure optimum 5G indoor coverage, as part of the new deal signed between the two telcos. 5G repeaters amplify radio frequency signals in 5G networks, which often involves the use of higher frequency bands (or millimeter bands), which generate signals that are often too weak to penetrate buildings.

“As strategic partners, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have been working together to drive innovations in diverse areas including 5G. Today’s announcement marks the latest achievement of this close collaboration,” said Ha Hyung-il, vice president and head of corporate centre 2 at SK Telecom.

“Through the successful implementation of the customer trial for 5G repeater, we hope to further improve the experience of Deutsche Telekom customers and strengthen the two companies’ leadership in 5G”

SK Telecom’s 5G repeater is also designed to support LTE (4G) signals and will help boost indoor coverage across Deutsche Telekom’s European footprint. This in turn could enable the German telco to dramatically boost its mobile enterprise service offering.

"Especially for our smaller business customers, it is a great opportunity to equip their premises with fast mobile communications. It allows them and their customers to benefit from the new opportunities offered by 5G," says Hagen Rickmann, managing director business customers of Deutsche Telekom in Germany.