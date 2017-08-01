DT, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm deliver world’s first multi vendor network slicing trial

Deutsche Telekom has announced that it will partner with Ericsson and Nokia to deliver the world’s first end-to-end 5G transmission in two network slices.

The tests will be based on a multi-vendor platform with integrated standalone 5G New Radio and a 5G core.

Network slicing is expected to be one of the driving forces that will ultimately allow telcos to make a significant return on their 5G investments.

“Full 5G Network Slicing promises to bring a whole new level of service experience for our enterprise customers. Customers should be able to provision slices for a variety of use cases with different service level needs and performance requirements,” says Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

“We are excited to achieve this technical validation of end-to-end multi-vendor slicing with our innovation partners. As a next phase, we will focus on realising the full automation of slices as a key step to unlock the true value of 5G for enterprise customers.”

The data calls were transmitted using a 5G smartphone form factor test device, powered by a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The set-up includes an integrated 5G NR Standalone (SA) RAN from Ericsson and the 5G Core (5GC) from Nokia. Both, RAN and Core were deployed over Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure in Germany.

“I am incredibly pleased to be able to announce yet another Ericsson milestone. Delivering the full potential of end-to-end network slicing requires deploying both 5G Standalone (SA) New Radio and 5G Core. Full automation is key to future network slicing architecture. The Ericsson 5G SA RAN solution featuring NW slicing with our latest software release, running on our proven and widely deployed 5G capable RAN hardware, offers communications service providers with the differentiation needed to monetize 5G investments with advanced use cases beyond mobile broadband. We at Ericsson continue to drive innovation, and in turn value, for our customers,” said Arun Bansal, president and head of Ericsson Europe and Latin America.