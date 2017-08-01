DT, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm deliver world’s first multi vendor network slicing trial

Comms
News
Published: 2 March 2020 - 8:42 a.m.

Deutsche Telekom has announced that it will partner with Ericsson and Nokia to deliver the world’s first end-to-end 5G transmission in two network slices.

The tests will be based on a multi-vendor platform with integrated standalone 5G New Radio and a 5G core.

Network slicing is expected to be one of the driving forces that will ultimately allow telcos to make a significant return on their 5G investments.

“Full 5G Network Slicing promises to bring a whole new level of service experience for our enterprise customers. Customers should be able to provision slices for a variety of use cases with different service level needs and performance requirements,” says Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

“We are excited to achieve this technical validation of end-to-end multi-vendor slicing with our innovation partners. As a next phase, we will focus on realising the full automation of slices as a key step to unlock the true value of 5G for enterprise customers.”

The data calls were transmitted using a 5G smartphone form factor test device, powered by a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The set-up includes an integrated 5G NR Standalone (SA) RAN from Ericsson and the 5G Core (5GC) from Nokia. Both, RAN and Core were deployed over Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure in Germany.

“I am incredibly pleased to be able to announce yet another Ericsson milestone. Delivering the full potential of end-to-end network slicing requires deploying both 5G Standalone (SA) New Radio and 5G Core. Full automation is key to future network slicing architecture. The Ericsson 5G SA RAN solution featuring NW slicing with our latest software release, running on our proven and widely deployed 5G capable RAN hardware, offers communications service providers with the differentiation needed to monetize 5G investments with advanced use cases beyond mobile broadband. We at Ericsson continue to drive innovation, and in turn value, for our customers,” said Arun Bansal, president and head of Ericsson Europe and Latin America.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Coronavirus may force Indian petrochemical sector to source raw material from Europe
    BP extends multi-million-pound vessel contract with Vroon Offshore Services
      McDermott breaks ground at SAFIRA fabrication facility in Saudi Arabia
        Alici launches Friday brunch
          Coya Dubai prepares set menu for Dubai Restaurant Week

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring