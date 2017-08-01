Huawei Enterprise Business Group unveils new global ecosystem strategy

Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group has announced its new partner development strategy, aimed at helping the company’s enterprise customers maximise their revenue streams.

Named "Profitability, Simplicity, Enablement, and Ecosystem” the new initiative will see Huawei collaborate with global partners in supporting digital transformation programmes.

In 2019, Huawei had racked up more than 22,000 Sales Partners, 1200 Solution Partners, 4200 Service Partners, 1000 Talent Alliance Partners, and 80 Investment and Operation and Financing partners.

“Driving greater simplicity, Huawei Enterprise BG will release a list of products that partners can get rebated to improve policy transparency, and make incentive eligibility clearer. It will allow partners to independently apply for and accept Marketing Development Fund (MDF) to accelerate the execution of marketing activities, and make Huawei Enterprise BG 's entire business process visible to partners,” a Huawei Enterprise Business Group spokesman told members of the press.

Huawei’s new partner and ecosystem programmes will be supported by its strong investment in research and development. Huawei recently announced that it is to build a new, automated 5G network equipment production facility in France, to better serve its customer base in Western Europe.

The company has also released its new Intelligent Data Centre Service Solution to help its customers around the world to design, build and operate high-reliability, green and intelligent data centres. Huawei claims that with the aid of AI, the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) can be reduced by 8 - 15 per cent.