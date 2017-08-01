Nutanix appoints new VP for Systems in EMEA

Enterprise cloud computing specialists, Nutanix, has announced that it has appointed Sylvain Siou as vice president, Systems Engineering, for the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Siou formerly served as senior director, systems engineering, EMEA, and will now take a more strategic role in supporting Nutanix’s expansion in EMEA, whilst continuing to have overall responsibility for the company’s growing team of systems engineers in the region.

“Over the past three years Sylvain has played a strategic role in helping Nutanix significantly expand in the region. He is an extremely talented leader, one of the most technical experts we have and is well respected by his team, as well as customers and partners. His appointment to VP, Systems Engineering, EMEA is the next logical next step,” said Sammy Zoghlami, SVP, Sales, EMEA, at Nutanix.

The team provides pre-sales consulting, technical guidance, and assistance to customers and channel partners. Working closely with the sales teams, the systems engineers recommend and design the most effective and appropriate solutions for customers, based on Nutanix’s broad portfolio.

“In the seven years I have been working with Nutanix, I’ve never ceased to be amazed at our company’s capacity for demonstrating constant innovation and ability to turn complexity into simplicity. Nutanix has grown at lightning speed in Europe over the last few years, and I am more than ready to step up to the challenge that my new role brings. It’s exciting to see how far we have come and think that the best is yet to come,” said Sylvain Siou, VP, systems engineering, EMEA, Nutanix, upon his promotion.