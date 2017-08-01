Ericsson and MIT analyse the 5G challenges and opportunities for MNOs

Swedish tech giant Ericsson has joined forced with MIT Technology Review Insights to release a report into the challenges and opportunities for mobile network operators implementing 5G networks in today’s climate.

The report, entitled “The 5G Operator”, examines how telecom operators are preparing to scale up their fledgling 5G offerings over the near to mid-term future.

“Many of 5G’s clearer use cases, such as autonomous vehicle fleets, internet of things, and management of fully-automated factories, are enterprise-focused, which gives operators a path to new revenue creation. But such services are still only just emerging, and carriers do not possess all the vertical-industry knowledge or specific application development experience to effectively explore the seemingly infinite service opportunities that 5G presents. There is a growing understanding that operators cannot do it alone, and that an innovative ecosystem of partners will be crucial to future success,” an Ericsson spokesperson said.

The 5G Operator report explores how IT and network executives at leading operators worldwide are creating a roadmap to 5G, including strategies for rethinking network operations, IT, business support systems (BSS), and business processes to accommodate a growing number of digital service partners in rapidly expanding ecosystems.

You can download a full copy of the report by clicking the link.