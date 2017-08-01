Airtel and Avaya partner up to fight Covid 19 in Uganda

Comms
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 10:32 a.m.

Airtel Uganda has partnered with Avaya to enable organisations in the country to implement remote working and learning initiatives, which will allow businesses and educational institutions to continue to function as the country fights to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the partnership, Avaya will offer Ugandan businesses full-feature access to its flagship collaboration app, Avaya Spaces, on a complimentary basis, through Airtel Uganda. Avaya Spaces is a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that goes beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing.

“We fully support the range of measures being taken by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, we understand the challenges that these measures bring to the delivery of services and education. Our partnership with Avaya supports key sectors by enabling organisations to maintain the safety of workers, students and customers as their top priority, while ensuring minimum disruption to everyday business,” said Airtel Uganda managing director, V.G Somasekhar.

“We have invested in building out the country’s most advanced telecommunications network as an enabler of business continutity. Today, this investment will support the continued delivery of services and ensure that the economy continues developing, regardless of a lack of physical offices or classrooms.”

Avaya Spaces works on all Android and iOS smart devices and can also be securely accessed on personal computers and laptops via Chrome or Firefox browsers. With obvious use cases for schools, it enables teachers and administrative staff to reliably communicate with parents, students and each other to minimise learning disruption amid the school closure.

Businesses too will benefit from the new offering, as the app allows employees to hold virtual meetings, share documents and manage tasks, and establish dedicated digital forums where teams can engage non-stop on specific projects.

Since January, Avaya has seen an increase of more than 3,000% in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform. Several hundred universities, schools and other organisations worldwide have engaged Avaya to gain the connectivity and collaboration capabilities Avaya Spaces provides as they address the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of businesses have also moved online with Avaya Spaces, using the app to conduct virtual events, launch magasines, keep teams engaged, and enable business continuity.

“As the COVID-19 crisis has developed, we have reacted quickly and decisively in providing collaboration technology on a complimentary basis to help those most affected. We are proud to be able to do the same in Uganda in partnership with Airtel Uganda, which is has shown its commitment to social obligations. Together, we aim to help Ugandan organisations minimise the disruption caused by COVID-19 and begin building a brighter future,” said Fadi Hani, vice president for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Avaya.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Despite Covid-19, renewable energy market to reach $226bn by 2021
    Short term market disruption draws attention to the need for developing asset resilience, says JLL
      Uncertainty is the key challenge facing business leaders according to new cross-sector survey
        Shareholders prioritized as big oil’s first quarter earnings slump, says GlobalData
          Careers: Sweet Success

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital
              New bathroom products worth splashing out on
                World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library
                  In pictures: Restaurants reopening across Dubai
                    Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries