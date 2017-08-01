India set to rollout new Covid 19 app on Reliance’s JioPhone, to boost uptake

India will launch its Covid 19 contact tracing app on the country’s most widely used cheap smartphone handset, Reliance Group’s JioPhone, in an attempt to significantly expand the reach of the application.

A report by Reuters said that the app could be ready to rollout on Reliance Jio’s range of low cost feature phones “within days”.

The Health Bridge app is a GPS and Bluetooth based application which can alert users who may have come into contact with people who subsequently test positive for Covid 19.

The app has already been released to around 500 million smartphone users on Apple and Android operating systems. However, the latest release will target the 400 million subscribers who use more basic handsets, including the 100 million or so who use Reliance Jio’s JioPhone.

So far the Health Bridge app has been downloaded around 83 million times, according to the Reuters report.

India remains in a state of lockdown as the world’s second most populous nation struggles to control the spread of the Covid 19 virus. Hundreds of millions of people in India are being forced to work and study from home.