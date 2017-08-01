Ericsson predicts 2.8bn 5G subscribers by 2025

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has increased its predictions for 5G uptake in the coming years, predicting that the current Coronavirus pandemic will increase demand for next generation connectivity.

Ericsson raised its predictions for 5G uptake by 2025 by 200 million, from 2.6 billion to 2.8 billion, as workers around the world continue to work from home and enforce social distancing policies.

“Long-term we look at 2025, 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions,” Patrik Cerwall, head of strategic marketing at Ericsson, told journalists from Reuters during a web seminar held by the company earlier on Monday.

The telecoms sector has been one of the few industries not to have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with demand for cutting edge connectivity increasing during the pandemic.

With no vaccine or cure in sight, governments around the world will be forced to extend lockdowns in the short to mid-term, with some analysts arguing that working from home could become significantly more prevalent in the long term future. As a result, telecoms equipment vendors will see strong demand for their products and services for some time.