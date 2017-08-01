Ericsson predicts 2.8bn 5G subscribers by 2025

Comms
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 12:02 p.m.

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has increased its predictions for 5G uptake in the coming years, predicting that the current Coronavirus pandemic will increase demand for next generation connectivity.

Ericsson raised its predictions for 5G uptake by 2025 by 200 million, from 2.6 billion to 2.8 billion, as workers around the world continue to work from home and enforce social distancing policies.

“Long-term we look at 2025, 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions,” Patrik Cerwall, head of strategic marketing at Ericsson, told journalists from Reuters during a web seminar held by the company earlier on Monday.

The telecoms sector has been one of the few industries not to have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with demand for cutting edge connectivity increasing during the pandemic.

With no vaccine or cure in sight, governments around the world will be forced to extend lockdowns in the short to mid-term, with some analysts arguing that working from home could become significantly more prevalent in the long term future. As a result, telecoms equipment vendors will see strong demand for their products and services for some time.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
    50 of the best hotels in the Middle East
      Nominations now open for Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020
        UAE Mission, IRENA to co-host inaugural 'Renewables Talks' with virtual webinar on May 13
          Dubai’s RTA makes significant power and water savings

            More related galleries

            Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
              IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports
                In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital
                  New bathroom products worth splashing out on
                    World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library